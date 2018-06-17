Football

Kolarov free-kick inspires Serbia past Costa Rica | 2018 FIFA World Cup

ago
by David Isabirye
2018 FIFA World Cup (Group E):

  • Serbia 1-0 Costa Rica
  • Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Aleksandar Kolarov free-kick

Serbia started the Sunday’s action on Sunday with a commanding display against Costa Rica and secured the 1-0 group E victory with a wonder-strike from Aleksandar Kolarov at the Samara Arena.

Aleksandar Kolarov produced a moment of captain’s inspiration, curling home a superb free kick as Serbia got their World Cup Group E campaign up and running with a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica on Sunday.

With Costa Rica proving a tough nut to crack, Kolarov stepped up to bury a 25m effort, lighting up an otherwise tight game in the southern Russian city of Samara.

Serbia had dominated against a Costa Rica side who had rarely threatened after a bright start but chances were thin on the ground until Kolarov made the breakthrough in the 56th minute.

Heavy favourites Brazil played to a one all draw with Switzerland in the second group game.

