Mbarara City Football Club courting Swedish UEFA pro tactician

Mbarara City Football Club is set to meet and agreed terms with Swedish national, Stefan Hansson to work as their technical director.

MM Times

The development was confirmed to Kawowo Sports by the club chairperson Mwine Mpaka.

We have been in touch with Stefan Hanson for a long time and all the terms and conditions have been sealed. He will soon travel to Uganda for the official unveiling ceremony.

The 60 year old vastly traveled and experienced coach is expected to work as the club’s Technical Director to oversee the work of the other coaches.

Hansson, a UEFA pro-licensed coach, has in a video widely circulated across the social media expressed the willingness to travel and take up the job with both hands;

Hullo everyone, my name is Stefan Hansson from Sweden. I am arriving in Kampala on 27th June 2018 to meet the management of Mbarara City F.C and discuss our terms. I am very happy to come to Mbarara City F.C and bring the championship class

Hansson has coached a wide variety of clubs including the Seychelles national team and Myanmar U-23 side.

The club is reportedly in advanced talks with a number of coaches who will take over from Samuel Kawalya when the 2018/19 season gets underway.

All angles indicate that Charles Livingstone Mbabazi is highly tipped for the job with Mathias Lule and Alex Isabirye looked at as the other options.

Proline’s assistant coach Baker Kasule is unrivaled for the deputy coach status.

All these steps are being under taken to strengthen the club ahead of the coming season.

The club has already signed former Kataka F.C and Uganda U-20 midfielder Ivan Eyam with high prospects of luring SC Villa Jogoo winger Martin Kizza, Cameroon U-20 forward as well as two more locally based players.

The club’s pre-season schedule will officially kick off in July 2017 with test matches in many Western Uganda districts of Bushenyi, Ntungamo, Isingiro, Kabale, Mbarara and Rukungiri.

