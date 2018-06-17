Mexico shocks Germany at 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group F):

Germany 0-1 Mexico

Zee News

North Americans Mexico stunned Germany with a 1-0 win in the 2018 FIFA World Cup group F encounter at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday.

Hirving Lozano scored to out muscle the reigning champs Germany.

In a tense, hectic match that would make anybody shake from the nerves, El Tri bent but did not break in the second half, withstanding chance after chance from the European giants for arguably its greatest World Cup victory ever.

Lozano, on the counter, was the hero on the day in attack, beating Manuel Neuer.

A massive, world-shaking goal that Lozano said after the match was the most important of his young, sparkling career.

Germany thus became the third defending champion in the last 16 years to lose its opening match at the World Cup.

After the match, Lozano put all the praise on his coach Juan Carlos Osorio.

He (Osorio) told us to keep playing like we were playing. To come out 100 percent … He saw the game well. To start off on the right foot against the best team in the world, it’s a huge result and great work from the team.

Guillermo Ochoa was huge in goal for El Tri as well, making save after save to keep the mighty Germans out.

Germany had 60 percent of the possession, 25 shots, nine on target, yet couldn’t crack El Tri’s defense.

They also completed a staggering 600 passes to Mexico’s 280.

The win gives Mexico three points and puts them in a golden spot to move on, while Germany now can’t afford another slip up with South Korea and Sweden to come.

Germany needs points from matches against Sweden and South Korea on June 27 to avoid elimination.

Mexico’s next opponent is South Korea.