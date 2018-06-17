Former Uganda Cranes Coach was full of praise of World Cup debutants Iceland after they held former World Cup champions Argentina to a 1-1 draw.

The debutants put up a brilliant defensive display that thwart all the star studded attackers in a game Lionel Messi missed a second half penalty.

Micho, the Orlando Pirates tactician took to twitter to compliment the side for playing to their strength.

“Funny game of football where you can park the bus, complete only 89 passes and have possession of 27 percent but still grab something from the game….,” read part of the tweet by the coach known for his defensive philosophy.

“Well done Iceland as you played as per your strengths and got rewarded showing that opposition big name does not guarantee result,” he added.

Iceland sat back for most of the game in the second half but credit to them; they gave no spaces to Messi and company.