Nigeria Coach admits team was naïve on set-pieces

Oghenekaro Etebo (shirt 2) scored past his own goalkeeper for Croatia’s opening goal

Following a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Croatia, Nigeria Coach Gernot Rohr admitted his Super Eagles made mistakes with set-pieces.

Nigeria conceded from a corner in the first half and also conceded a penalty from the same set-piece to lose their first game at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

We are disappointed,” said Rohr. “When you lose a match, it’s not a good thing, but we must recognize that Croatia had the better team tonight, and my young players made some mistakes, especially on the corners,” he added.

Sometimes we were a little naive on the set-pieces, but we will work on it. We have to accept this defeat and now we have to win against Iceland. If we win the next game, then all is possible for qualification.

Nigeria face surprise package and debutants Iceland in their next group D match on Thursday at the Volgograd.

