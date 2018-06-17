Onduparaka outwits KCCA in charity match

Charity Match:

KCCA 1-3 Onduparaka

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Arua based outfit Onduparaka Football club overcame Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) 3-1 during a friendly match played at Lugogo stadium in Kampala on Saturday.

Left winger Viane Ssekajugo canceled out Steven Sserwadda’s first half opener.

Rajab Kakooza and debutant Amis Mwanje scored the other goals for the visiting side in the first leg of the two legged matches meant to raise money (Shs 500M) for the Palliative Care Association of Uganda (PCAU) as a fundraising drive to support New Life Hospice Arua (NELIHA) to establish a permanent home in Arua.

Sserwadda had curled home a beautiful free-kick on the stroke of half time before a small crowd at Lugogo.

It was a game that either sides used to test out many new players on board.

Most notably, Onduparaka introduced former KKL star player Martin Ssemakula Sseruwagi and Gibson Adino among others.

KCCA had new faces as goalkeeper Hassan Matovu, Agaba, Begisa, Ibrahim Obonyo, Copa 2018 winning captain Samuel Kato, Hassan Jurua, Innocent Atiku, as well as Frank Ssebuufu.

The return leg will take place on Saturday, 30th June 2018 at the Green Light Stadium in Arua Municipality.

About Palliative Care:

Palliative Care is an approach that improves the quality of patients and their families facing problems associated with life threatening illness. Improvement comes through the prevention and relief of suffering by means of early identification, and then assessment and treatment of pain and other problems – physical, psychological and spiritual.

Palliative care service provision began in Uganda in 1993 through the establishment of Hospice Africa Uganda (HAU). Formed in 1999, PCAU is a membership organization for all Palliative Care providers in Uganda.

In collaboration with Ministry of Health PCAU has played a key role in initiating and scaling up palliative care provision.