Phenomenal Golfer Rugumayo clinches 2018 Mountains of the Moon Tourney

2018 Mountains of the Moon Tournament:

Overall winner : Ronald Rugumayo ( 67 Gross )

Best Lady: Peace Kabasweka

National team golfer Ronald “Mayo” Rugumayo won the 2018 Mountains of the Moon golf tournament in Fort Portal on Saturday.

The scratch golfer, struck a phenomenal 4-under par 67 gross to topple the rest of the crop during the day long championship held at the par 71 nine hole Toro Golf Course, over 290KM from the capital city, Kampala.

Rugumayo returned 6 birdies, 3 bogies and 9 pars to win the annual tournament, a dress rehearsal ahead of the 2018 Uganda Amateur open championship.

The calm golfer was humbled and graceful for the feat;

I am excited for the wonderful round of golf played. I thank my playing mates and the rest of the field for the competitive spirit. I dedicate this victory to the mighty Team Mayo.

Toro Club

Rugumayo was unstoppable with birdies on holes 4,8,9,16, 17 and 18.

Also the reigning Uganda Open amateur winner, Rugumayo now targets successful defence of his title.

For starters, the 2018 Uganda Amateur open golf championship will be hosted by Entebbe Golf Club between 18th – 22nd September.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports, Rugumayo boldly outlined his ambitions and target;

I am working hard to polish up on the aspects of my game that need improvement. I really need to defend my title before I turn professional after the Uganda open.

Meanwhile, Peace Kabasweka, a finalist at the 2018 Singleton Match play championship alongside Shiela Kensiime was the best overall lady during the mountains of the moon tourney.

Uganda Golf Union President Innocent Kihika handed over the overall prize to Rugumayo, Kabasweka as well as the other top performers during the prize giving ceremony.

Meanwhile, the national team golfers will prepare for the up coming qualifiers ahead of the annual Victoria Cup between Uganda and Kenya, slated for 24th – 28th July 2018 at the Vet sports club course in Nairobi.