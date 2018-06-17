Saudi Arabia 90-66 Uganda: Silverbacks fall in second game of Istanbul Cup

Saudi Arabia 90-66 Uganda

Albert Ahabwe

Uganda National Men’s Basketball Team – Silverbacks – fell to Saudi Arabia in their second game at the Molten Istanbul Cup on Saturday night.

Playing their second game in as many days, the Silverbacks could only hold it together for the opening quarter – falling to Saudi Arabia 90-66 at the Adalet Turan Sport & Convention Center.

The Silverbacks got off to an explosive first quarter, scoring 26 points while holding their opponents to 17 points.

However, George Galanopoulos’ charges froze offensively in the subsequent second quarter scoring a mere 11 points as Saudi Arabia went for 28 points and took command of the game.

Saudi Arabia matched their second offensive production in the third frame while Uganda better the second by 5 points.

Samuel Kalwanyi once again showed out for Silverbacks with 10 points and 10 rebounds and was Uganda’s most efficient player. Jordan Mayes scored team high 11 points, Syrus Kiviiri added 10 points and Joseph Ikong chipped in with 9 points.

Fahad Alsalik Belal, Marzouq Ghazi Almuwallad and Nassir Abdulmatloob Abo Jalas scored 19, 16 and 11 points respectively to pace Saudi Arabia.

Team Uganda takes Sunday off for practice and return to action on Monday, June 18 against Jordan followed by Bahrain on Tuesday, June 19 and will face Cameroon on Thursday, June 21.

After the training camp, the team will head to Lagos, Nigeria for the second leg (first round) of the the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers.