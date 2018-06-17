Striker Nsibambi bids farewell at KCCA Football Club

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uncharacteristic among many sportsmen lest sporting clubs in Uganda, Derrick Nsibambi was officially seen off for greener pastures at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club.

Nsibambi completed a move to Egyptian top tier side Smouha Sports Club.

The Alexandria based club has been monitoring him since January 2018 when he scored a superb wonder goal for Uganda Cranes during the 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament in Morocco.

The farewell event happened on Saturday, 16th June 2018 at the home of KCCA FC, Lugogo in Kampala on the day the club lost 3-1 to Arua side Onduparaka in a charity duel.

I thank my fellow players for the love shown to me since i joined the club. I also appreciate the club management and technical staff as well as the fans. This has been home and will remain home forever.

Nsibambi spent an amazing five seasons at the club since he was signed from FUFA Big league side Kireka United Football Club as a student player during the Dynamic S.S days.

He contributed immensely to the club’s back to back league success in 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons as well as the back to back Uganda Cup triumph script in 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons.

On the continent, Nsibambi, who is represented by FIFA Players’ intermediary Geofrey Solo Kayemba is best remembered for the wonder striker against Egyptian side Al Masry Sports Club.

Nsibambi is a good center forward with an awesome first touch on the ball, exceptional positional sense and one of those players who are strong in the air with amazing heading abilities.

In Egypt, he joins other Ugandans plying their trade in the North African country as Hassan Wasswa Mawanda and left back Isaac Muleme.

Ironically, both Mawanda and Muleme are former KCCA players.

The gesture exhibited by Nsibambi and KCCA FC will set precedent and visible foot marks in Ugandan football, not in the frame of “Basiima Ogenze”, literally translated “Many appreciate you when departed” as chorused by Ugandan music icon, Jose Chamelone.

Kawowo Sports wishes Nsibambi the best of endeavors ahead.