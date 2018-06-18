Former Arsenal, Ivory Coast star player Eboue confirms visit to Uganda

Former Ivory Coast and Arsenal Football Club player Emmanuel Eboue is set to visit Uganda for charity causes on Tuesday.

He will join another high profile player Ibrahima Sonko, a Senegalese who formerly played at Reading and Portsmouth among others.

Eboue’s visit was confirmed by Bungabet director and city businessman Prosper Tuhaise.

We expect Emmanuel Eboue in Uganda on Thursday morning. He will join Ibrahima Sonko who arrived last week as they do charity. The two stars will visit a number of organizations (hospitals and schools inclusive) for charity as well as visit football academies and clubs to encourage as many young players play football from the grass roots to the desired professional levels.

Last Saturday, Sonko had a visit to the Uganda Wildlife Education Center in Entebbe for a guided tour around the flora and fauna exhibition zoo in Uganda.

A fortnight ago, Eboue played a charity match for the Arsenal Legends against Real Madrid

The two players are also expected to be part of the analysis team on state owned UBC TV during the on-going FIFA World Cup campaign in Russia.

Their stay in Uganda is being facilitated by businessman Tuhaise and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.

Another former English Premiership player Eric Djemba Djemba, who played for Manchester United and Cameroon will also arrive in the country during the coming week.

Emmanuel Eboue’s career: