FUFA Drum 2018 (Group B):

Buganda 1-0 Acholi

Buganda Province qualified to the quarter finals of the inaugural FUFA Drum.

This followed a hard fought 1-0 home win against Acholi in a well attended game played at the Mukono Bishop playground on Sunday.

Onduparaka goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato was the hero on the evening with a calm finish off a kick from the penalty spot in the 48th minute

The penalty was awarded by FUFA Referee Ronald Madanda after he called for a foul inside the goal area on Soana burly striker Baker Buyala by Paidha Black Angels’ goalkeeper Steven Latek Odongo.

The former SC Villa goalkeeper was also booked for the malicious foul.

Ssebwato made no mistake from 12 yards as he sent Odongo the wrong way placing the ball to his left.

Democratic Party president Norbert Mao was among the high profile guests who watched the match.

Other dignitaries included Members of Parliament Patrick Isiagi, Odonga Otto (Aruu County), Lillian Aber (Chairperson National Youth Council), Buganda Football Association chairman Andrew Kaweesa, FUFA delegates and staff.

Mao handed Maroons’ midfielder Felix Okot the man of the accolade that comes along with Shs100,000 cash reward.

“I am happy that we qualified. We played as a complete unit coaching staff as well as the players. I am glad that the players followed the instructions to the dot, we could have won the game in the first half,” Alex Isabirye, head coach for Buganda stated after the match.

Meanwhile, Lango overcame visiting Kigezi in another Group B match but the result counted for nothing as both teams did not qualify to the knock out stage.

In the other results, Busoga smiled to a 4-0 home win against Sebei in Jinja while the Teso and Bugisu game played in Katawi was aborted with a quarter an hour of action to play due to crowd trouble.

Uganda Cranes stars Dennis Onyango and Emmanuel Okwi were part of the Teso team.

Bukedi, which had El Merriekh and Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Salim Jamal play upfront won 2-0 against Rwenzori to progress for the quarter finals.

Bunyoro pipped Kampala 1-0 in Masindi. Karamoja and Tooro shared the spoils in the goal-less draw in Moroto as Ankole recovered from two goals two to win 3-2 against West Nile in Ntungamo district.

The quarterfinal matches will be played on home and away basis are set for the weekend of 30th June and 1st July 2018.

The FUFA Drum is organized along the theme “Celebrating our Ancestry”.

Full Match Day 6 Results:

Group A:

Busoga 4-0 Sebei

Teso 0-0 Bugisu in Katakwi (Abandoned in 75th minute, awaiting match referee’s report)

Group B:

Lango 2-0 Kigezi

Buganda 1-0 Acholi

Group C:

Bukedi 2-0 Rwenzori

Rwenzori Bunyoro 1-0 Kampala

Group D:

Karamoja 0-0 Tooro