FUFA Drum: Mucureezi in Ankole’s dramatic come back against West Nile

FUFA Drum 2018

Ankole 3-2 West Nile

FUFA Media

KCCA Football Club forward Paul Mucureezi grabbed all the headlines for the right reasons when he inspired Ankole Province to a 3-2 home win against West Nile in a 2018 FUFA Drum Group D match played at the Kyamate playground in Ntungamo district on Sunday.

West Nile led the opening stages of the game 2-0 courtesy of strikes from Express forward Alfred Leku and Kirinya-Jinja’s Fred Amaku.

In a rare show of determination and resilience, Ankole scored three goals in the second half to win the game 3-2 and book a berth in the quarter finals.

Mucureezi pulled one back four minutes into the second half. Mbarara City’s Lameck Ebong got the equalizer in the 55th minute and Mucureezi returned with the match winner 11 minutes from full time.

Mucureezi dedicated the Man of the Match award to his father, Rev. Canon Jonathan Bwanahoro as quoted by the FUFA web portal;

I dedicate this award to my father. I wish him a happy Fathers’ Day. It was a perfect present for him.

During the other Group D encounter, Karamoja held visiting Tooro to a barren draw in Moroto. Tooro missed a penalty and bowed out as Ankole joined West Nile to the quarterfinal stage.

In the other matches played, Busoga confirmed their quarterfinal slot after a convincing 4-0 home win against hap-less Sebei in Jinja as the Teso and Bugisu game was abandoned in 75th minute due to crowd trouble.

Lango outwitted Kigezi 2-0 in Lira but none of the two sides qualified for the quarter finals because Buganda piped Acholi 1-0 in Mukono.

Bukedi who had Uganda Cranes and El Merriekh goalkeeper Salim Jamal play for them booked their quarterfinal berth after defeating Rwenzori 2-0 in Group C.

In the same group, Bunyoro smiled to a slim 1-0 home win against Kampala in Masindi.

Bukedi and Kampala qualified from Group C.

The quarter final matches will be played on home and away basis are set for the weekend of 30th June and 1st July 2018.

The FUFA Drum is organized along the theme “Celebrating our Ancestry”.

Full Match Day 6 Results:

Group A:

Busoga 4-0 Sebei

Teso 0-0 Bugisu in Katakwi (Abandoned in 75th minute, awaiting match referee’s report)

Group B:

Lango 2-0 Kigezi

Kigezi Buganda 1-0 Acholi

Group C:

Bukedi 2-0 Rwenzori

Rwenzori Bunyoro 1-0 Kampala

Group D:

Karamoja 0-0 Tooro