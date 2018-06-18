FUFA Drum: Tibita shines in Busoga’s home victory against Sebei

FUFA Drum 2018 (Group A)

FUFA Media

Busoga climaxed the group stages of the FUFA Drum tournament with a convincing 4-0 win against Sebei in a Group A match played at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Jinja on Sunday.

Uganda U-20 and BUL Football Club forward Hamis Tibita scored a brace for the Busoga province.

Anthony Mayanja and Richard Wandyaka scored the other two goals for Busoga as they completed the group stages with 13 points.

Tibita was also named man of the match for his wonderful exploits in the game.

The other Group A match between Teso and Bugisu flopped in the 75th minute after the fans became rowdy which promoted police to fire tear gas canisters and live bullets in the air to disperse rowdy fans.

Buganda gritted their teeth to win 1-0 at their Mukono Bishops home ground against visiting Acholi Province.

Onduparaka goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato scored the lone goal, a penalty after Acholi goalie Steven Odongo brought down Baker Buyala in the forbidden area. Buganda thus qualified for the quarter finals alongside Acholi.

Lango overcame Kigezi 2-0 in Lira but the two sides failed to qualify.

Bukedi out muscled Rwenzori 2-0 with Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Salim Jamal playing for Bukedi (upfront). Bukedi thus joined Kampala at the quarter finals.

Bunyoro beat Kampala 1-0 in Masindi.

Away in Moroto, visiting Tooro drew goal-less with Karamoja as the two sides failed to progress to the knock out stage.

Meanwhile, in Ntungamo, Ankole recovered from two goals down to condemn West Nile 3-2 in a match KCCA forward Paul Mucureezi scored a brace. The result meant that Ankole and West Nile qualified from Group D to the quarter finals.

The quarterfinal matches will be played on home and away basis are set for the weekend of 30th June and 1st July 2018.

Full Match Day 6 Results:

Group A:

Busoga 4-0 Sebei

Teso 0-0 Bugisu in Katakwi (Abandoned in 75th minute, awaiting match referee’s report)

Group B:

Lango 2-0 Kigezi

Kigezi Buganda 1-0 Acholi

Group C:

Bukedi 2-0 Rwenzori

Rwenzori Bunyoro 1-0 Kampala

Group D:

Karamoja 0-0 Tooro