KCCA have reportedly ended their interest in Vipers midfielder Brian Nkuubi and turned attention to Proline’s Gift Ali.

News broke last week that the Vipers man was poised to complete a move to the Kasasiro following expiry of his contract at the Kitende based club.

However, reliable sources reveal the former Kira Young star is close to extending his stay at the champions after agreeing terms.

Mike Mutebi now switches interest to another long term target, Gift Ali.

The Uganda Cup holders had shown interest in the former Police FC central midfielder when his transfer to Kenya Premier League side Tusker failed to go through but he opted to rejoin his former side.

KCCA have already completed the signing of Sulaiman Mutyaba, Congolese striker Trevor Kanyinda and also reportedly agreed a deal for Synergy’s Oscar Agaba.

The club has also lost striker Derrick Nsibambi to Egypt’s Smouha while Paul Mucureezi’s contract is done and both sides have failed to agree on a new deal.