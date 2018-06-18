Lukaku brace elevates Belgium past debutant Panama | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group G):

Belgium 3-0 Panama

Panama Tunisia 1-2 England

Marcos Brindicci

Romelu Menama Lukaku Bolingoli scored two of the three second half goals that Belgium netted in their 3-0 group G victory against Panama at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Fisht Stadium, Sochi on Monday.

Panama, the world cup debutant country had endured the opening 45 minutes but broke loose in the second stanza.

Napoli forward Dries Mertens volleyed home past Dinamo Bucharest goalkeeper Jaime Penedo two minutes as the second stanza commenced.

Two goals from Manchester United burly forward Lukaku completed the beating in the 69th and 75th minutes.

The Panama manager, Hernán Dario “Bolillo” Gómez, had warned there would be four possible outcomes in every game when they reached the World Cup for the first time in history: they could win, they could draw, they could lose, and they could be goleado: roundly defeated.

“It wasn’t seven. People can see three goals and feel ashamed, embarrassed, but we did not let ourselves down” noted the Panama manager.

For Belgium, it was a winning start to a World Cup, especially one as unpredictable as this, is not to be sniffed at, but this was anything but impressive from a side normally at home dismantling lesser opponents.

It is those sterner tests to come that will be a greater indication of their chances of garnering a first World Cup crown.

Belgium face Tunisia on Saturday as England who overcame the African Ambassadors (Tunisia) 2-1, will take on Panama on the same day.

Belgium is top of the group, followed by England, Tunisia and Panama.