Onduparaka F.C monitoring silky winger Sseruwagi

Bowed legged left footed winger Derrick Martin “Max” Sseruwagi is that A-lister player for his meticulously coiffured clean shaven head and special talent.

Every club craves for such a player whose creativity and individual brilliance often elevates the team at a much needed given moment in time.

Arua based club Onduparaka F.C is keenly eyeing the services of former Kampala Kids League (KKL) star winger, Sseruwagi.

Sseruwagi who has also previously played for Entebbe Young (Academy side), KKL, Aurum Roses and lately Nkumba University played in Onduparaka’s 3-1 victory away to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) during the Palliative charity match at Lugogo.

He was introduced in the final 20 minutes of the game with the game tied one all before playing a hand in two of Onduparaka’s goals scored by Rajab Kakooza and another debutant Amis Muwonge from Masindi Doves Football Club.

Onduparaka Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Anthony Affeti asserts they are still monitoring Sseruwagi.

He (Martin Sseruwagi) has been at school (Nkumba University) and was not much engaged in competitive football. We are glad he is with us and we are monitoring him with a keen interest before we make the decision to sign him

He is expected to play in the return leg of the charity cup away at the Green Light Stadium in Arua on 30th June 2018 before a final decision will be made by management and the technical team of Leo Adraa and Simoen Masaba.

Onduparaka, however, has already signed Masindi Doves’ striker Amis Muwonge.

Last season, Onduparaka completed the season in the fourth position.