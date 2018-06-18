Onyango, Okwi feature for Teso in aborted match against Bugisu | FUFA Drum

FUFA Drum 2018:

Teso 0-0 Bugisu (Abandoned in 75th minutes due to crowd trouble)

Ronnie Wabomba

Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango and lead striker Emmanuel Arnold Okwi were some of the latest stars to feature in the FUFA Drum tournament.

Onyango and Okwi who feature for Mamelodi Sundowns and Simba Sports Clubs respectively played up front for Teso Province in the aborted match with Bugisu at the Katawi play ground in Katakwi district on Sunday.

The game was however aborted in the 75th minute due to crowd trouble after the home fans allegedly accused the match referees of biased officiation.

Police reacted swiftly firing live bullets and tear gas canisters into the air to disperse rowdy fans.

By the time of the match abandonment, the match was still tied goal-less.

“The FUFA Drum local organizing committee will convene and pass a verdict soon” Ahmed Hussein, the FUFA Spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Busoga humbled visiting Sebei 4-0 at the Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe town, Jinja.

Anthony Mayanja, Richard Wandyaka and a brace from Hamis Tibita won the day for Busoga.

Buganda gritted their teeth to win at their Mukono Bishops home ground 1-0 against visiting Acholi Province.

Onduparaka goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato scored the lone goal, a penalty after Acholi goalie Steven Odongo brought down Baker Buyala in the forbidden area.

Buganda thus qualified for the quarter finals alongside Acholi.

Lango overcame Kigezi 2-0 in Lira but the two sides failed to qualify.

Bukedi out muscled Rwenzori 2-0 with Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Salim Jamal playing for Bukedi (upfront). Bukedei thus joined Kampala to th quarter finals.

Bunyoro beat Kampala 1-0 in Masindi.

Away in Moroto, visiting Tooro drew goal-less with Karamoja as the two sides failed to progress to the next knock out level.

Meanwhile, in Ntungamo, Ankole recovered from two goals down to condemn West Nile 3-2 in a match KCCA forward Paul Mucureezi scored a brace.

The result meant that Ankole and West Nile qualified from group D to the quarter finals.

The Quarter-final matches to be played on home and away basis are set for the weekend of 30th June and 1st July 2018.

Full Match Day 6 Results:

Group A:

Busoga 4-0 Sebei

Teso 0-0 Bugisu in Katakwi (Abandoned in 75th minute, awaiting match referee’s report)

Group B:

Lango 2-0 Kigezi

Kigezi Buganda 1-0 Acholi

Group C:

Bukedi 2-0 Rwenzori

Rwenzori Bunyoro 1-0 Kampala

Group D:

Karamoja 0-0 Tooro