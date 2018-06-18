Lugogo Oval

Strikers CC 317/9 Derrick Bakunzi 63(66), Rogers Olipa 61(48) in 50 overs lost to Premier CC 321/6 Rajesh Nair 140(101) n.o, Ronald Opio 39(52) in 48.1 overs by 4 wickets

Toss won by Premier who opted to field

Man of match: Rajesh Nair 140(101) n.o

Kyambogo Oval

Challengers CC 302/7 Aneef Mohamed 100(92), Arthur Kyobe 70(85) in 50 overs beat Ceylon Lions 270/10 Arnold Otwani 89(91), Simon Ssesazi 51(32), Narinder Singh 47(50) in 46.1 overs by 32 runs

Toss won by Ceylon who opted to field

Man of match: Aneef Mohamed 100(92), 2/32 in 10 overs

Entebbe Oval

Aziz Damani 278/8 Riazat Shah 108(105), Saudi Islam 58(56) in 50 Overs beat KICC 192/10 Pankal Shatpute 80(74) in 42.3 overs by 86 runs

Toss won by Damani who opted to bat

Man of match: Riazat Shah 108(105), 2/18 in 5 overs

Premier’s Rajesh Nair knocked an unbeaten 140 to help his side chase down Strikers 317.

The record chase was the first win Premier has managed to record this season against giant slayers Strikers.

Strikers was able to post 317 thanks largely to Rogers Olipa (61) and Derrick Bakunzi (63) who dug them out of a pit at 90/6. The pair had a partnership of more than 100 runs and a late cameo from Richard Agamire (27) took the score past the 300 mark.

With the quality of bowlers in the Strikers attack, Premier needed something special to overhaul the total. Rajesh Nair seized the moment by taking on the Strikers attack with an array of beautiful shots. His 360 knock was supported by his captain Ratesh Nair (30) who was with him till the end.

This was Premier’s first win of the season and Strikers will have to take the loss as a chance missed to gained some upward movement in a table that is becoming very tight.

Meanwhile, defending champions Aziz Damani are closing in on their second title in a row after seeing off KICC at the lakeside oval in Entebbe.

National team all rounder Riazat Shah (100) was the hero for Damani scoring a big century with support from Saud Islam (56).

KICC hustled to overhaul the richly assembled Damani side but national team opening bowler Bilal Hassan (5/35) had other ideas picking a fiver giving the defending champions an 86 run win.

In Kyambogo, Challengers ended Ceylon Lions winning streak with a 32 run victory. Aneef Sha (100) scored his first ton in local cricket with forgotten man Arthur Kyobe (70) backing him up with a half century.

Simon Ssesazi (51) continued to impress with the bat for Ceylon Lions but his half century was not enough to drag his side over the line as they were all out with 32 runs required.