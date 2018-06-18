© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Premier League champions Vipers SC will hold a parade on Wednesday, 20 June showing off the trophy won this season.

The parade, according to the club will begin at 10.00am and will start from Kampala, at the Kololo Airstrip.

The parade route will see them head to Nakasero where part of the team sponsors DFCU and Hima Cement have offices with a plan to show off the trophy to both.

On Entebbe road, the team will have stopovers around Katwe, Zzana, Kajjansi, Abayita Ababiri, Kawuku & wrap up the function at our sponsor @Roofings_Group. We ask our fans & well wishers to join us… If you can't, stand by the road side to see the boys and the trophy. pic.twitter.com/pg0YjE52ul — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) June 18, 2018

They will then head to Wandegeya, Kampala Road, City Square and then Entebbe Road.

The team will then have stopovers at Katwe, Zzana, Kajjansi, Abayita Ababiri, Kawuku and the crown it with a visit to Roofings Group Offices, their other sponsors.

Vipers won the 2017/18 league title on the final day with 65 points, four more than second placed KCCA.

They missed out on a league and cup double on the final day of the domestic campaign with a 1-0 loss to KCCA in the finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.