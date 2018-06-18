Zambia Rally brings ARC to halfway point

Photo Credit: Susan Vacy Lyle

The 2018 Africa Rally Championship series comes to a midway point this weekend with the Gomes Zambia International Rally; the fourth round of the seven series championship.

This year’s ARC round will make its debut in the Zambian Copperbelt province in Ndola starting on 22-23rd June.

The two-day event has attracted thirty (30) crews from Zambia, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

They will compete over a total competitive distance of 218.54kilometres .

The Zambia Rally will be a key race for the ARC title hopefuls as it could determine their stakes in the title chase.

Kenya’s Manvir Baryan, Carl Tundo and Cote d’ivoire’s Gary Chaynes currently tie on top of the ARC leaderboard with 25 points each.

However, the absence of Tundo and Chaynes in Zambia will rise the stakes for Baryan to extend his lead.

Manvir Baryan will yet again be the driver to beat this weekend. Basing on his previous performance in the regional events; he has topped all the events away from home.

However, his charge for another Zambia Rally win is not expected to come so smoothly with the local drivers whose target will be towards retaining the home victory.

Kenya’s Pierro Connobia and Silvia Frigo will be in search for maximum points after falling short in South Africa with a DNF (Did Not Finish).

The crew is currently in second position with 19 points from three events.

Tanzania’s Ahmed Huwel will be making his debut in Zambia with his Ford Fiesta Proto.

Former ARC champion Mohammed Essa will make an appearance on the ARC round after a three-year absence. He will feature with his newly acquired Subaru.

Jassy Singh, also a former ARC champion, Muna Singh, Leroy Gomes, Yvon Pinto and other local drivers will be up for an impressive show in the home event.

