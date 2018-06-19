African representatives Senegal condemn Poland | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group H):

Poland 1-2 Senegal

Senegal Japan 2-1 Colombia

Senegal became the first African country to register a win at the on-going 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia.

The physically endowed West African country overcame Europeans Poland 2-1 at the Spartak Stadium during a group H match played on Tuesday.

Thiago Cionek scored an own goal with a heavy deflection off Idrissa Gueye’s shot at goal eight minutes to the end of the opening stanza as the Senegalese took a first half lead.

Cionek became the first Polish player ever to score an own goal at the FIFA World Cup tournament.

Torino FC striker M’Baye Niang netted the second goal after beating the goalkeeper way outside the goal area as the African ambassadors doubled the lead on the hour mark.

Grzegorz Krychowiak headed home a free kick with four minutes left on the mark to create tense finish to the game.

Senegal endured the pressure and picked the maximum points to become the first African country to win a game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The West Africans who are coached by former captain Aliou Cisse are now joint leaders in group H with Japan.

Japan overcame 10 man South Americans Colombia 2-1 in the earlier game played at the Mordovia Stadium.

Senegal will now lock horns with Japan on Sunday in Ekaterinburg and Poland will face Colombia in Kazan city during their respective group H games.