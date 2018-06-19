© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Duncan Seninde has signed a new three year deal the club has confirmed.

The left footed attacking midfielder was rumoured to be on the exit following expiry of his contract at the end of the just concluded season but the two parties agreed a new deal.

The diminutive played a starring role in the club’s league triumph last season with impressive displays and a move to keep him at Kitende was top on agenda for the club.

Seninde joined the three-time league champions at the start of the 2015/16 season from Kampala Junior Team.

Vipers who have already signed defender Ibrahim Kiyemba and midfielder Rahmat Ssenfuka from SC Villa and Police FC respectively are also reportedly in talks with Brian Nkuubi over a new deal.

“Retaining the club best players is a must if Vipers is to compete for honours in the forthcoming demanding season which includes Cecafa Club championship, CAF Champions League, Fufa super cup, Uganda premier league & Uganda Cup therefore other top performing players whose contracts are winding up will follow suit in sealing new deals….,” read part of the statement on the club’s official website.

Nkuubi was close to joining KCCA but the club confirmed dropping interest as reports filtered in that the former Kira Young star was already negotiations over a new deal.