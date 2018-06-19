Essa targets strong return to ARC

After three years absensure from the Africa Rally Championship, Zambia’s Mohammed Essa is highly optimistic that he will put up a strong performance as this year’s series resume in his home country, Zambia.

The Gomes Zambia International Rally revs off on the 22-23 July in the Copperbelt.

The former ARC and Zambia Rally Champion ended his three-year sabbatical this year; making a return in the Madmax Rally last March.

Essa will be seeking a fourth Zambia Rally win having registered three consecutive victories between 2012 and 2014.

“My plan is to finish first overall. We have done one full event so far this year. And our pace with other drivers is still fine. So we definitely plan on pushing for victory this weekend,” he said.

Essa will be up agaisnt the reigning African Rally Champion; Kenya’s Manvir Baryan. But the Zambia reckons Manvir will offer an exciting duel on the weekend.

“Manvir definitely has a far superior car than us. But we have the home advantage. So we will surely push to keep him to bay and regain the home victory,” he asserted.

“I will be going for the home championship points as well. I acquired a new subaru which will be easy to maintain as I attempt the home title,” he added.

Mohammed Essa is currently fifth on the Zambia championship with 25 points from two events.

He will be navigated with long time co-driver Greg Stead.