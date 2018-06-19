FUFA Drum: Aborted Teso, Bugisu match to be re-played at Lugogo

FUFA Drum 2018 (Group A)

Sunday, 24th June

Teso Vs Bugisu – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala (4:00 PM)

Ronnie Wabomba

The aborted FUFA Drum Group A encounter between Teso and Bugisu will be replayed for 90 minutes on a neutral ground at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo, Kampala.

This was after a ruling by the chairman of the FUFA Disciplinary Committee panel, Deo Mutabazi on Monday.

The game which was played in Katawi was abandoned in the 75th minute with the score still tied at 0-0.

The cause of the abandonment was due to crowd violence which prompted anti-riot police to fire live bullets and tear gas canisters into the air.

From the findings of the FUFA Disciplinary Committee, it was discovered that;

The match was abandoned in the 75th minute with the score line at Zero-Zero benefiting both sides. The match commissioner reported that it is not easy to pin point fans of which side invaded the pitch. Security was adequate but was over whelmed by the rowdy fans. Bugisu bench sparked the fans interference after the referee seemed not to caution the errant bench person yet to be identified, who threw a bottle on the pitch.

Final ruling on the development

The committee has therefore ordered for a replay for 90 minutes on a neutral ground;

The committee in accordance to article 23.3 that the match be replayed on a date selected by the organizing committee; Full time, on the neutral ground and the two teams meet their costs of the replayed game. Further Investigations are going to be undertaken to identify the member of Bugisu bench who threw a bottle on the field of play for appropriate disciplinary action to be undertaken at an appropriate time.

Meanwhile, the Bugisu camp remains discontented by the decision of the FUFA Disciplinary panel.

FUFA Media

The Teso team is led by Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango and lead striker Emmanuel Arnold Okwi with KCCA goalkeeper Tom Ikara between the goal posts.

The other players on the team include Bright Stars’ John Kokas Opejo and Kirinya-Jinja S.S’ striker Musa Esenu.

The Bugisu team is spurred by the tournament goal scorer James Alitho who is a goalkeeper at Vipers Sports Club.

Bugisu also has goalkeeper Isma Watenga, winger Milton Karisa and a bulk of Kataka FC players.

The winner will join Busoga, the other Group A team which qualified for the quarter finals after overcoming Sebei 4-0 at the Kyabazinga stadium in Jinja.

Busoga, Buganda, Acholi, Kampala, Bukedi, West Nile and Ankole are the seven provinces that have so far qualified for the knock out stage.

The quarter-final matches to be played on home and away basis are set for the weekend of 30th June and 1st July 2018.

The tournament is sponsored by Uganda Tourism Board and it is played along the theme “Celebrating our Ancestry”.

Full Match Day 6 Results:

Group A:

Busoga 4-0 Sebei

Teso 0-0 Bugisu in Katakwi (Abandoned in 75th minute, awaiting match referee’s report)

Group B:

Lango 2-0 Kigezi

Kigezi Buganda 1-0 Acholi

Group C:

Bukedi 2-0 Rwenzori

Rwenzori Bunyoro 1-0 Kampala

Group D:

Karamoja 0-0 Tooro