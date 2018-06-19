Golfers braced for 2018 Gadies and Lentlemen tourney in Kampala

2018 Gadies and Lentlemen Golf Tournament

Saturday, 23rd June

At Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

Preparations for the 2018 Gadies and Lentlemen golf tournament are in high gear.

According to Margaret Businde, this year’s tournament will be officially launched on Wednesday, 20th June 2018 at the Uganda Golf Club house.

The day long championship shall be held be Saturday, 23rd June 2018.

The tournament is one of those short listed events on the Uganda Golf Union calendar.

There will be prizes for the different Groups A, B and C as well as the overall winner.

Side Bets

In the same vein, there are prizes set aside for the nearest to pin, longest drive and guest top performer.

At least 100 golfers are expected to tee off at the par 72 Uganda Golf Course in Kitante, Kampala.

In this tournament, the ladies tee off at the men’s Tee-boxes and vice versa.