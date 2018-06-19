Golf

Golfers braced for 2018 Gadies and Lentlemen tourney in Kampala

by David Isabirye
  • 2018 Gadies and Lentlemen Golf Tournament
  • Saturday, 23rd June
  • At Uganda Golf Club, Kampala
A female golfer tees off during a previous golf tournament. The ladies will tee off at the men tee-boxes during the Gadies and Lentlemen tourney

Preparations for the 2018 Gadies and Lentlemen golf tournament are in high gear.

According to Margaret Businde, this year’s tournament will be officially launched on Wednesday, 20th June 2018 at the Uganda Golf Club house.

We shall have the launch of this year’s Gadies and Lentlemen Golf Tournament on Wednesday, 20th June 2018 at the Uganda Golf Club house

The day long championship shall be held be Saturday, 23rd June 2018.

The tournament is one of those short listed events on the Uganda Golf Union calendar.

There will be prizes for the different Groups A, B and C as well as the overall winner.

Golfers putting on hole number 11 at Uganda Golf Club course in Kampala

Side Bets

In the same vein, there are prizes set aside for the nearest to pin, longest drive and guest top performer.

At least 100 golfers are expected to tee off at the par 72 Uganda Golf Course in Kitante, Kampala.

In this tournament, the ladies tee off at the men’s Tee-boxes and vice versa.

