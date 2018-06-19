Hosts Russia outwits Egypt to win second consecutive match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 World Cup (Group A):

Russia 3-1 Egypt

FIFA Media

Hosts Russia out-muscled Egypt 3-1 during a group A match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup match played at the St Petersburg Stadium in Moscow on Tuesday night.

After a goal-less opening 45 minutes, Russia took the lead following Ahmed Fathy’s own goal two minutes into the second stanza of the game.

Dennis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba almost put the game to bed with 59th and 62nd minutes strikes respectively.

Mohamed Salah’s 73rd minute penalty was only a consolation as the host country remain intact for the rest of the game.

This was Russia’s first time to win two back to back matches at the FIFA World Cup since 1966 (as Soviet Union).

The hosts are now certain of qualification to the knock out stage (round of 16) ahead of the other group A match between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Uruguay face Saudi Arabia in Rostov on Wednesday afternoon.

Russia’s haul of eight of eight goals in two matches is the highest number by any host nation since Italy in 1934.