Jordan 91-75 Uganda: Silverbacks handed second defeat at Istanbul Cup

Jordan 91-75 Uganda

Albert Ahabwe

Uganda’s Silverbacks registered a second successive defeat at the Molten Istanbul Cup in Turkey where the team is camped ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Uganda fell to Jordan 91-75 at the Adalet Turan Sport & Convention Center on Monday evening in their third game of the tournament.

While Silverbacks had a strong opening quarter in which they outscored Jordan 24-21, their opponents were consistent offensively winning the next three periods 21-15, 25-16 and 24-20 respectively.

Jordan started the second quarter with a 9-0 run to edge ahead but Uganda kept them with in arm’s length through out the period.

However at the start of the third quarter, three turnovers in succession from Emmanuel Mugenga, Deng Geu and Jordan Mayes were punished by 8 points and Jordan pulled away for good.

Robinson Opong Odoch was the stand out performer with 16 points and John Deng Geu contributed 11 points and picked 5 rebounds. Stephen Omony scored 9 points and Mayes chipped in with 8 points.

Meanwhile, Mousa Al Awadi scored team high 23 points to lead Jordan. Amin Abu Hawwas, Hashem Abbas and Mohamad Hussein contributed 17, 16 and 11 points respectively.

The Silverbacks return to action today for their fourth game at the tournament.