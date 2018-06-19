2018 FIFA World Cup (Group G)

Tunisia 1-2 England

England Belgium 3-0 Panama

Complete Sports

England overcame a hard fighting Tunisian side 2-1 during a 2018 FIFA World Cup Group G encounter played at the Volgograd Arena on Monday night.

Skipper Harry Kane scored a brace including a dramatic late winner for their first World Cup win since beating Slovenia 1-0 in 2010.

Kane opened the scoring by converting Harry Maguire’s saved header, then scored a late winner after Tunisia equalized from the penalty spot through Ferjani Sassi.

“I’m really proud. We’ve done a lot of work, it was tough, we got the nerves and excitement out the way. I’m so proud. I thought we played really well, could have scored a few more, credit to the lads we kept going, got to the last second and we’re absolutely buzzing.

“We spoke a lot about togetherness, we’ve got a great bond off the pitch which is nice. I think a few corners we had so much joy from corners, they were trying to stop us and hold us, that’s football, that’s the ref and it shows good character to do what we’ve done,” noted Kane as quoted by the Independent.

England is now second in Group G after Belgium’s convincing 3-0 win against debutants Panama.

The Three Lions will now face minnows Panama on Saturday for maximum points to ensure qualification for the Round of 16 stage.

On the same day, Belgium could seal their slot to the next round if they overcome Tunisia.