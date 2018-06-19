Naguru Give Back Charity Drive:

Saturday, 30th June 2018 – Lugogo Stadium, Kampala (Entry Fees: 5000/=)



Celebrities Vs Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) – 2 PM Main Match: Umony XI Vs Naguru Echo – 4PM

Brian Umony Foundation

There are less than 10 days to the long awaited Naguru Give Back Charity Drive and the event is garnering quick momentum like a bush fire in the summer.

Uganda Cranes striker Brian Umony is the main man behind this fundraising drive for the Naguru community slated for the 30th June 2018, Umony.

Each passing day, there are stars who join the bandwagon to support this cause. Others have pledged to stand with Umony and physically take part in the event.

The latest person is the motor-mouthed music and society journalist, Isaac Katende, popularly known as “Kasuku Kuku Wazabanga”.

The Dembe FM ‘Talk & Talk’ show presenter will be part of the big do and he will play among the celebrities against the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA).

Peter Tabu, the Chief Executive Officer of Brian Umony Foundation confirmed the development;

Kasuku Wazabanga is fully on board and will play for the celebrities. He is a great addition because of his multi purpose nature since he can play almost every position on the field of play.

The celebrities team will be captained by celebrated comedian Patrick “Salvador” Idringi.

The main match on the day will take place between Naguru based Echo Football Club and the Umony XI.

Umony, through his foundation (The Brian Umony Foundation) is organizing the two charity football matches at Lugogo with the target of giving back to the Naguru community, a place that nurtured him from childhood.

Three former Uganda Cranes captains David Obua, Geofrey Massa and Andy Mwesigwa will be part of the Brian Umony.

Other players will include Geoffrey “Baba” Kizito, Moses Oloya, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Sadam Ibrahim Juma, Musa Mudde, Savio Kabugo, Gift Ali, Denis Okot Oola, goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, Owen Kasule, Derrick Walulya, Denis Iguma and Mohammad Shaban among others.

Umony was born and raised in Naguru, a Kampala surburb.

He graduated through the ranks at Naguru Avis via Kyambogo University, KCCA FC, Super Sport United (South Africa), Port Land Timbers (United States of America), St George (Ethiopia) and now Gokulam Kerala in India, where he recently won the province league national championship.

In all the aforementioned clubs, including Gokulam Kerala where we recently scored a winner as they clinched the championship, Umony has been a household name.