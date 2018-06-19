Sixteen time Uganda Premier League champions SC Villa is reportedly interested in UEFA Pro licenced coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The Jogoos are currently without a coach as the employment contract for their former coach Wasswa Bbosa expired and he has since moved on to Soana Football Club.

Mbabazi, a former Uganda Cranes international who played with Express, SC Villa and KCCA before he joined Tunisian side Esperance, Ivory Coast’s ASEC Mimosa and finally St Patrick in Ireland is one of the choices that SC Villa is looking at with a keen eye.

The other coaches looked at are Mathias Lule, who is also Uganda Cranes assistant coach, Alex Isabirye, George Best Nsimbe and Paul Mutakabala, who was assistant to Bbosa before he was asked to step aside following repeated friction between the two tacticians.

“We are looking at Mbabazi as one of the options but there is room for other options because SC Villa Jogoo is a big historical club,” a club official who requested not to be revealed because of the sensitivity of the matter disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

When contacted for a comment, Mbabazi said he is not in contact with any SC Villa official but never ruled out the possibility of the officials talking to his representatives.

“As far as I know, no Villa guy has talked to me. May be they talk to my representatives but I am not aware,” the soft spoken Mbabazi states.

Mbabazi, who has been a care taker coach at Big League side Kyetume after serving Onduparaka is also being tracked by Mbarara City Football Club who remain favourites to sign him.

He (Mbabazi) is among the rare Ugandans who hold a UEFA Pro coaching licence with vast coaching tips applied with a hands on mechanism.

Sports Club Villa Jogoo is currently embroiled on the road map to elections that has incumbent Ben Misagga among the candidates.

The SC Villa Jogoo elections are set for the 14th July 2018 at Royal Gardens in Masaka.