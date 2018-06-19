Mpanga inspires Vipers past 10 man Onduparaka to lift 2018 U-18 League title

FUFA Juniors League 2017/18:

Finals:

Vipers Juniors Team 1-0 Onduparaka Junior Team

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Vipers Junior Team overcame a 10 man Onduparaka outfit to win the 2017/18 FUFA Juniors League title at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala on Tuesday, 19th June 2018.

Uganda U-17 striker Sula Mpanga was the hero with the sole strike on the evening.

Mpanga lit up the end to end encounter with a sublime finish past goalkeeper Safi Apangu two minutes into the second half following a barren 45 minutes of the opening stanza.

From then on wards, Vipers dominated the game following an earlier surge by the West Nile youngsters who had an upper hand in the first half.

Onduparaka’s Silas Draku, Iddi Abdul Wahid, Anthony Kent, Salim Abdallah and Abdul Shakur had posed provocations and questions to the entire Vipers’ team and goalkeeper Mutwalibu Magolofa was alert at all times to thwart many goal bound attempts.

In the second half, Vipers turned around the game. A goal by Mpanga two minutes into the half gave them the command.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Vipers’ stylish forward Moses Bakubulindi, another U-17 national team player even had the audacity to pass the ball with the famous Rabona kick.

Attempts by the Junior Catarpillars to make amends hit a dead end.

Tempers flared in the closing stages and Silas Draku was sent off by referee Lucky Razake Kasalirwe for a second bookable offence.

The game nearly turned nasty when a section of angry fans pelted stones towards the second assistant referee, causing a five minute stoppage.

When the game resumed, it was time up for full time as the young Venoms celebrated widly.

This is the second time that Vipers Junior Team were celebrating on the podium since their triumph in the 2015/16 season.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Bakabulindi was named Most Valuable Player (MVP), Sadat Anaku (KCCA) finished as top scorer with 26 goals for the second season in a row.

Meanwhile, KCCA Soccer Academy’s Joram Nsubuga was named best goalkeeper having conceded just 10 goals in the entire season.

Vipers Juniors Head coach Ronald Ssali took the best tactician award and Kirinya-Jinja S.S Junior team won the fair play award.

Last season, Soana Junior Team won the FUFA Juniors League after overcoming KCCA Soccer Academy 5-4 in a tense post match penalty shoot out which followed a goal-less draw in 90 minutes at the Kakindu Stadium in Jinja.

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI:

Mutwalibu Magolofa (G.K), Azizi Abdu Kayondo, Reagan Kasumba, Thomas Kakaire, Moses Bakabulindi, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Sula Mpanga, Ivan Ashaba, Gerald Kirya, Andrew Kirunda, Alex Kizito

Subs:

Sadat Mugenyi, Benjamin Nazar, Hope Aganyira, Travis Mutyaba, Derrick Kato, Pius Ssonko, Vicent Chandiga

Head coach: Ronald Ssali

Onduparaka XI:

Safi Apangu (G.K), John Rogers, Francis Econi (Captain), Muhamed Rasul, Taban Wijo, Farouk Edema, Silas Draku, Iddi Abdul Wahid, Anthony Kent, Salim Abdallah, Abdul Shakur

Subs:

Gilbert Yamandu, Bida Bare, Jimmy Piriyo, Gabriel Matata, Right Najib, Clement Taban

Head coach: Morrish Adiga

Match Officials: