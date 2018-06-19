Nile shocks Budo as SKLPS defeat Avengers in Jinja

Budo Oval

KC Budo 125/10 Amos Sitenda 22(28) in 27.1 overs lost to Nile CC 126/8 Turab Allani 43(68), Vishinu Manepali 35(75) in 32 overs by 2 wickets

Man of Match: Turab Allani 43(68)

Jinja Oval

Avengers CC 109/10 Shadab Solkar 28(57) in 35.4 overs lost to SKLPS CC 110/5 Meghji Kerai 52(69) N.O, Chetan Halai 32(30) in 23.1 overs by 5 wickets

Toss won by Avengers who opted to bat

Man of match: Meghji Kerai 52(69), 3/27 in 7 overs

Nile were the biggest winners over the weekend after they defeated home side Budo by two wickets. The home side were favorites to defeat the visitors who had not won any game this season.

However, Budo was bundled out for 125 with only youngster Amos Sitenda (22) managing double figures. The home side was complacent in setting the score losing wickets at regular intervals and in the end they posted a lowly score of 125.

Nile showed signs of nervousness in the chase losing eight wickets in the chase but they held on to complete a two wicket win. The loss was a big blow to Budo who have shown a lot of grit in their games but have failed to put together consistent performances to add to their only win this season against ACC.

Avengers were not lucky on the road losing to SKLPS by five wickets in a low scoring game. Avengers failed to follow up their win against Budo posting a lowly 109 all out. Despite losing five wickets in the chase, SKLPS knocked off the deficit with Man of Match Meghji Kerai (52) scoring the bulk of the runs in the chase.

The win moves SKLPS closer to the top as the race for promotion heats up and despite the loss Avengers are not so far off the top.