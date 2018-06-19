Onduparaka Football Club signs Dove Masindi sharp striker

Uganda Premier League outfit Onduparaka Football Club has signed striker Amis “Thiago” Muwonge,, 21, from new promoted FUFA Big league side, Masindi Doves F.C.

Dove Masindi Media

The move was confirmed by the Club Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Anthony Affeti.

Onduparaka Football Club completed the signing of Amis Muwonge, a striker from Dove Masindi for a period of three years. We have trust and confidence in him that he will adhere to the demands and expectations of the club.

Onduparaka fielded Muwonge alongside other prospective players for the club as left winger Martin Sseruwagi during their 3-1 victory against Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club in the palliative charity match at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo last Saturday.

Impressively, he scored the third goal on the day to further stamp his authority and confidence at the club.

Muwonge has been Dove Masindi top scorer in the Bunyoro regional league with 19 goals in 20 matches.

He is blessed with blistering pace, can shoot with either foot and has that odd and rare eye for goal.

The 21 year old forward joins veteran Samson Ceaser Okhuti and teenager Ezra Bidda who will all be available next season.

Muwonge will most likely take over the void left by tried and tested striker Karim Ndugwa, whose employment contract will not be renewed.

He is still expected to play in the return leg of the charity game next Saturday.