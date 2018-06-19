Out of contract Batte sought after by SC Villa, Rayon Sports

Winger-cum-forward Seif Batte is out of contract at Uganda Premier League outfit, Bright Stars Football Club.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

A number of clubs have reportedly approached the burly orthodox player for his signature.

Leading the cast of clubs interested in his services is 16 time record Uganda Premier League champions Sports Club Villa.

The Joogos are joined by Soana, new promoted Nyamityobora and URA FC as the domestic sides seeking for his services.

Rwanda Premier League side Rayon Sports Club has also joined the haggling war for the fast paced winger, blessed with abundant energy levels.

When approached, Batte who played for Uganda Cranes at the 2018 CHAN tournament in Morocco neither denies nor confirms the reports but he acknowledges that his contract at Bright Stars ran out.

Batte, however, does not rule out the possibility of signing an extension at the Mwererwe based club which is coached by Uganda Cranes goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba;

My employment contract at Bright Stars Football Club expired and there are provisions to sign an extension. I have been approached by some other club officials that I will not disclose at the moment. My representatives will meet them as we weigh the options.

Batte has previous played at Eagles, Kazo Academy, Kazo F.C, KKL and Stegotta Football Club in the Kampala Regional League.

Profile: