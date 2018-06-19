Shaban, Iguma confirmed for Umony’s charity match

Naguru Give Back Charity Drive

Saturday, 30th June 2018 – Lugogo Stadium, Kampala (Entry Fees: 5000/=)



Curtain raiser: Celebrities Vs Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) – 2 PM

Celebrities Vs Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) – 2 PM Main Match: Umony XI Vs Naguru Echo – 4PM

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

KCCA Football Club striker Muhammad Shaban will be part of the Naguru Give Back Charity drive, a cause organized by Uganda Cranes striker Brian Umony to raise money for the Naguru community.

Shaban is among the latest players to have joined the cause alongside Uganda Cranes roving right back Dennis Iguma, Denis Okot Oola and Owen Kasule.

The others include three former Uganda Cranes captains David Obua, Geofrey Massa and Andy Mwesigwa.

They will be joined by Geoffrey Kizito, Moses Oloya, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Sadam Ibrahim Juma, Musa Mudde, Savio Kabugo, Gift Ali, goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, Owen Kasule, defender Derrick Walulya.

KCCA FC Media

The Naguru Give Back Drive is slated for the 30th June 2018.

The main match on the day will take place between Naguru based Echo Football Club and the Umony XI.

Before the main match, there will be curtain raiser match between Celebrities and the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) team.

The celebrities team will be captained by comedian Patrick “Salvador” Idringi who will lead out the team that also has motor-mouthed music and society journalist, Isaac Katende, popularly known as “Kasuku Kuku Wazabanga”.

Umony, through his foundation (The Brian Umony Foundation) is organizing the two charity football matches at Lugogo with the target of giving back to the Naguru community, a place that nurtured him from childhood.

Brian Umony Foundation

Kella Public Relations is at the helm of the entire organization with a number of partners as 97FM Radio City, City Tyres, NBS Tv, Brian Umony Foundation and KCCA FC also on board.

Umony was born and raised in Naguru, a Kampala surburb.

He started his footballing career at Naguru Avis via Kyambogo University, KCCA FC, Super Sport United (South Africa), Port Land Timbers (United States of America), St George (Ethiopia) and now Gokulam Kerala in India, where he recently won the province league national championship.

In all the aforementioned clubs, including Gokulam Kerala where we recently scored a winner as they clinched the championship, Umony has been a household name.