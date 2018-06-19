New Vipers SC signing Rahmat Ssenfuka says he is already relishing the challenge at his new club.

The central midfielder joined the league champions on a three year deal from Police FC last week and is part of the team preparing for the CECAFA Kagame Cup due in Tanzania early next month.

“I don’t feel any pressure where I am now,” Ssenfuka told the club’s website. “It was my own will and choice to join Vipers and am so excited to have moved on,” he added before heaping praise on his new employers.

“Vipers SC is the best club in Uganda and I hope to achieve a lot with the team.

The former Police former Captain faces stiff competition in the middle of the pack where the club has vice-captain Taddeo Lwanga, Brian Nkuubi, Tom Masiko and Moses Waiswa among others but he isn’t bothered and remains focused.

I will focus on my own game, put up a real competition and help the team win,’ added the midfielder.

Ssenfuka has already featured for the Venoms in a trial match but is expected to make his official debut in the Kagame Cup.

He is regarded as one of the best central midfielders in the country and was part of the 2018 Africa Nations Championship Uganda Cranes squad.