Tito Okello’s Benfica De Macau declared champions with two games to left

Macau Premier League 2018:

Benfica De Macau 1-0 Monte Carlo

Benfica De Macau clinched the 2018 Macau premier league title in style with two games left on the card.

The record Macau champions defeated Monte Carlo 1-0 in their latest league match played at the 6,272 seater Estadio Campo Desportive in Macau University of Science and Technology Sports field.

Miki scored the lone goal on the day that guaranteed Benfica De Macau victory and the championship as well.

Benfica De Macau now has 52 points from 16 games played.

Ugandan striker Tito Okello, scorer of a hat-trick in Benfica De Macau’s 7-0 victory against HS Football Club has now scored 12 goals in 10 matches.

Okello has dedicated the trophy to the special people who believe in his abilities;

I am happy that we were declared champions with two games to go. I thank my teammates and technical staff. This is a wonder feat and i dedicate the trophy to the people who believe in me.

Okello has previously played for BUL, Mbeya City and KCCA Football Clubs.