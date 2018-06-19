Uganda 85-65 Bahrain: Silverbacks win second game at Istanbul Cup

Uganda 85-65 Bahrain

Albert Ahabwe

Uganda National Basketball Team – Silverbacks – played their third game at the Molten Istanbul Cup in Turkey on Tuesday evening.

The Silverbacks (2-2) defeated Bahrain 85-65 at the Adalet Turan Sport & Convention Center with five players scoring in double figures.

As it had been the case in the previous three games at the five-team tournament, Uganda started the game strong – exploding for 34 first quarter points.

Samuel Kalwanyi put the opening 4 points on board for Uganda before Emmanuel Mugenga and Jimmy Enabu followed suit for Silverbacks to take the lead with just under 7 minutes to play in the period and did not look back.

George Galanopoulos charges held their opponents to 20 and 19 points in the first two quarters, that even scoring 14 third quarter points did not change the tide of the game.

Jordin Mayes led Uganda’s balanced offensive production with game high 16 points, Eanbu scored 14 points while Kalwanyi registered a 13 points and 11 rebounds double-double.

Mugenga scored 12 points, Deng Geu chipped in with 11 points to go with 7 boards while Ivan Lumanyika grabbed game high 12 rebounds as Uganda cleaned the glass 57-28.

Uganda play Cameroon on Thursday, June 21 in their last game of the tournament.