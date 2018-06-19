© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Soana have appointed immediate former SC Villa coach Wasswa Bbosa as their new coach.

Bbosa has signed a two year deal with the Kavumba based side replacing Alex Isabirye who was relieved of his duties midway the second round last season.

The former Uganda Cranes midfielder leaves SC Villa after one and half seasons at the club and led them to third place on the log last season and also into the semis of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Last season, Soana nearly got relegated and only survived on the last day following a 1-1 draw with Masavu.