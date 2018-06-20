Airtel Uganda, Kwese in partnership to bring exciting football moments to Customers

A few weeks ago, Airtel Uganda announced countrywide 3G broadband connectivity giving Ugandans access to the best, fastest and most affordable internet connection in country.

Now with every corner of the country covered with broadband connectivity, Airtel Uganda has announced a partnership with KweseIflix TV which will offer subscribers a chance to watch TV on-the-go regardless of location, time or whether or not they have an active TV package.

Airtel Uganda is providing a unique proposition to its customers, where one subscription gives them access to both Airtel’s discounted data bundles as well as content from Kwese Iflix (a two-in-one subscription through airtel money).

“With countrywide 3G broadband, reliable 4G connection and affordable data bundles, we are bringing opportunities and passions closer to Ugandans. Thanks to our partnership with Kweseiflix Ugandans can have full time access to football during the exciting World Cup season,” noted Airtel Uganda Managing Director V.G. Somasekhar.

Kwese Iflix’s content offers include; live coverage for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia – and some of the best international, regional and local content programs, to stream or even download.

Below are the Airtel Uganda packages and prices for Mobile TV;

Airtel Special packs Total Package Price – Content and Data ( UGX) Validity Kwese_1Daypass + 1GB 5000 1 Day Kwese_3Daypass + 2GB 10000 3 Days Kwese_7Daypass + 3GB 20000 7 Days Kwese_30Daypass+12GB 55000 30 Days

T& C’s apply

To subscribe for Kwese Iflix and activate a Kwese data bundle, Airtel customers will have to dial *284*3# and select the pack of their choice.

To download the Kweseiflix app, Search for Iflix from Google play store (Android users) or from App store (iOS users)