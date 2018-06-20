Airtel Uganda offers $ 15,000 to finance 2018/19 FUFA Juniors League

FUFA Media

Talk about supporting football from the grass roots in Uganda, then mention telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited.

From supporting the fast growing Airtel Rising Stars (U-17 youth tourney), Airtel Buganda Masaza Cup, the FUFA Big League to the senior national team – Uganda Cranes, Airtel Uganda Limited has now conceived and produced a new baby – the FUFA Juniors League.

The development was officially made public on Tuesday, 19th June 2018 at the climax of the third edition of the 2017/18 FUFA Juniors league at Lugogo in Kampala.

Airtel Uganda Limited has officially partnered with the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) to support the Juniors league (U-18 years) for the next season.

The telecommunication gurus announced a $ 15,000 (at least Shs 56, 260, 000M) sponsorship.

Noela Byuma, the Airtel Uganda Brand and Strategy manager handed over the dummy cheque to FUFA third vice president Darius Mugoye, who was accompanied by Executive committee member Chrispus Kalibala and deputy CEO Humphrey Mandu.

In her brief speech, Byuma noted;

We are glad to be partners for the FUFA Juniors league for the next season. This is the commitment that we have for the development of Uganda’s football

For starters, Airtel Uganda is also the main sponsor of the Uganda Cranes, a key partner for the FUFA Big league (second tier division), Airtel Rising Stars (U17 national youth programme) as well as the Airtel Buganda Masaza cup.

The Shs 56M will help carter for teams in the league for next season as a supplement to FUFA’s budget.

The Juniors league has been played for now three seasons with Vipers winning the inaugural edition as well as the recently concluded season when they pipped West Nile side Onduparaka 1-0 courtesy of

Soana Juniors Team won the 2016/17 season after overcoming KCCA soccer academy 5-4 on penalties when normal time had ended goalless.

Only players under 18 years are eligible for this youth and grassroots league.

As a must, all the 16 UPL are mandated to present a Juniors team in the national U-18 League as a regulation to attain a licence.

Products of the FUFA Juniors League:

Some of the players who have played this league and graduated to the senior club football include among others; Hamis Tibita (Bul), Allan Okello (Kcca), Muhammed Shaban (Vipers), Julius Poloto (Kcca), Steven Sserwadda (Kcca), Frank Zagga Tumwesigye (Vipers), Methiodous Jjunju (played at Vipers, now at Bright Stars)