Costa’s goal spurs Spain past Iran | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group B):

Iran 0-1 Spain

FIFA Media

Spain earned their opening victory at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with a hard fought 1-0 group B win against Iran on Wednesday night in Kazan.

Diego Costa struck the decisive goal nine minutes into the second half.

Iran huffed and puffed throughout the match as they created a few goal scoring opportunities including a canceled goal by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

This was the 9th 1-0 victory at the on-going World Cup (since 1954 in the 26 match tournament).

Spain had played to a three all draw in their opening match with Portugal and will climax the group against African representatives Morocco.

Morocco bowed out following their second successive loss in the tournament to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

FIFA Media

Final Group Games:

The two final group B matches will be played on Monday, 25th June 2018 concurrently.

Iran, on three points have a realistic chance of making it to the last 16 stage should they beat Portugal in Mordovia.

At the same time, Spain will only require a draw off Morocco in Kaliningrad to progress to the round of 16.