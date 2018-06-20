Defending champions Olila High, Damani favorites for Metha Ladies T20 title

Metha Ladies T20 League Semifinals

Olila High vs. Pioneer – Lugogo

Aziz Damani Ladies vs. Pioneer – Kyambogo

Finals – 2:00 pm, Lugogo

The curtain comes down on the 2018 Metha Ladies T20 League this weekend and defending champions Olila High School still have a chance of retaining their crown.

Olila High lost big game players Sarah Bhakita and Gertrude Candiru to Aziz Damani and the two sides are favorites for the final on Saturday.

Either side will have to first go past their rivals in the semifinals that will be played in the morning with Olila High facing KICC ladies in Lugogo while Aziz Damani will face Pioneer in Kyambogo.

Aziz Damani who have an affiliation with Masaka SS have invested heavily in their squad attracting some of the best local players in Gertrude Candiru, Saidat Kemigisha together with Kenyan internationals Mary Banja and Sarah Bhakita, the same players who helped Olila High School win the T20 title last year. Masaka based side was also able to keep their best player last season Immaculate Nakisuyi.

Defending champions Olila High cant be ruled out of the title running because they still pause a big threat with national players Joyce Mary Apio, Rachel Ntono and former Wanderers Captain Janet Mbabazi.

This will also be a battle between two upcoming coaches in Ivan Kakande of Olila High School and Yusuf Nanga of the richly assembled Aziz Damani.

The other teams in the semis have had a decent T20 season but don’t posses the kind squad depth and strength that Aziz Damani and Olila High School have.

Olila will have have a tougher semifinal when they face KICC who have the ability to cause an upset with the likes of Franklyn Najjumba, Mackenzie Ayato and Mary Nanderenga.

Pioneer are a better side at the 50 over version of the game but the experience in the squad is good enough to compete with the likes of captain Barbara Mukankusi, national team players Carol Namugenyi and lady cricket cranes captain Kevin Awino.

The T20 league has been used by Uganda Cricket Association as preparations for the senior ladies side that will travelling early next month for the Global Qualifiers.