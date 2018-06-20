Excitement as 7th Gadies and Lentlemen golf tourney is launched in Kampala

2018 Gadies and Lentlemen golf tournament:

Saturday, 23rd June

At Uganda Golf Club, Kampala (Tee off time: 6 AM)

Mode of play: Stable Ford Full Handicap

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Have you ever witnessed a male golfer dressed like a female player on a golf course, and vice versa?

Then, the place recommended for you is the lavish par 72 Uganda Golf club along Kitante road in Kampala this Saturday.

The annual Gadies and Lentlemen golf tournament once again returns with the pomp and vigour.

Now in the 7th edition, the one day event has been officially launched on Tuesday, 20th June 2018 at the Uganda Golf club house Kampala.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Addressing journalists during the launch, Anne Abeja, the Lady Captain of the Uganda Golf club expressed gratitude upon the increased number of partners on board, the multiplier effect for the prizes as well as the plat form provided by the Gadies and Lentlemen event.

I am overwhelmed that the seventh edition of the Gadies and Lentlemen tournament returns this Saturday. I applaud the sponsors and partners on board and we look upon a great championship. Ladies will dress as men and men will put on ladies’ attires. Of course the tee off remains at the opposite tee boxes.

Resilience and skill:

Abeja envisages the tournament as a rich plat form for the golfers as well to polish their golfing skills.

The tournament has great significance to the golfers by testing their endurance, agility, stamina, creativity and resilience.

A record number of golfers, 200, are expected to take part in this Stable Ford full handicap tournament.

Some of the golfers who had registered by Wednesday include Member of Parliament for Aruu county, Hon. Odonga Otto.

There will be a total of 26 prizes to be given out to the respective handicap top performers in their groups, A,B and C for either gender.

Besides the group winners, there is a special prize for the overall winner as well as the side bets (longest drive and nearest to the pin contest).

Golfers should anticipate the best conditions of the city located golfing facility given a balance of rains and the sun throughout the week.

Anita Patricia Katusiime, the human resource manager at Job Connect is eager for successful tournament.

Katusiime noted;

As Job Connect, we are privileged to join the bandwagon of partners at the Gadies and Lentlemen tournament.We expect a successful tournament

At least 200 golfers shall take part in the day long championship with a colourful prize giving ceremony planned to wind the day on style.

There will be a special prize for best dressed golfer who will rhyme to the expectations and conditions set, as well as the guest winner.

In the rest of the golfing world, the Gadies and Lentlemen tournament has been held for now 30 years.

Last year, Martha Babirye and John Karionji won the overall men and women titles.