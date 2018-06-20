Former Uganda Cranes midfielder Bagoole in critical health condition

KAWOWO SPORTS

Former Uganda Cranes international Johnson “JohnyBagz” Bagoole, 38, is in critical health condition.

Bagoole who formerly played at Rwanda’s APR and Rayon Sports as well as Kenya’s Sofapaka Sports Club (lately) has been diagnosed with Cryptococal Meningitis.

A few days ago, Bagoole suffered celebral disorders after complaining of fever for more than a month.

Since he became weak, Bagoole has been bed ridden at his Makindye based home in Kampala.

According to a personal friend, Simon Musoke, a former footballer, Bagoole’s condition worsened after he suffered a mental disorder.

He has been weak for more than a month and was getting treatment. This week, the condition worsened and we transferred him to a specialized Lira health facility when he has been diagnosed with Cryptococal Meningitis. There is no money to help and we call upon FUFA, the Ex-internationals and all well wishers for help. Help can be channeled through 0786303333 (Simon Musoke).

Bagoole started his career at Iganga Town Council before he transferred to Express where he became a household name at the Wankulukuku based outfit.

He was summoned to the Uganda Cranes and played close to 20 games including World Cup qualifiers and the AFCON qualifiers.

Later in his career, he played at AS Vita Sports Club and Bukavu Dawa in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Bagoole is older brother to midfielder David Bagoole, currently playing for Eastern Province in the FUFA Drum.

About cryptococcal Meningitis:

It is a potentially fatal fungal disease. It is caused by one of two species; Cryptococcus neoformans and Cryptococcus gattii.

Cryptococcosis is believed to be acquired by inhalation of the infectious propagule from the environment.