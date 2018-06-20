It takes sacrifice, diligence to play professional football, says former Arsenal player Eboue

Former Arsenal Football club and Cote D’Voire footballer Emmanuel Eboue arrived in Uganda on Tuesday for charity purposes.

Bruno Kiyemba

Eboue was accorded VIP reception at the lake side Entebbe International Airport before he was ushered in by his host, Prosper Tuhaise, a city businessman also one of the directors at Bungabet.

Tuhaise was accompanied by another former English premiership player, Ibrahim Sonko, a Senegalese who grew up in France.

Sonko played for Portsmouth, Reading, Hull City and Stock City among other clubs and he arrived in Uganda earlier for the same cause as Eboue.

With his trademark smile flashing across the face, Eboue looked jovial and lively as he waved to the eagerly awaiting sea of sports journalists.

“Hullo Uganda, I am happy to see you. God bless you and I love you” Eboue told the journalists before he was engaged in a brief interview outside the entrance of the VIP section at Entebbe International Airport.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports, Eboue hinted on three major factors that propel young footballers to become full professionals.

He summarized the major factors as hard work, sacrifice and determination.

It takes a lot of sacrifice to play professional football. You have to work hard as well and be determined to succeed against all the odds. It is always a dream come true

“When you keep those pillars at the back of your mind, no doubt you will succeed and play at the highest levels of football – the FIFA World Cup and African Cup of Nations as well as the highest football leagues like the Premiership which i all accomplished” he added.

Chronicles

The former Arsenal player was then whisked off to Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala where he addressed the media once again.

I am very happy to be in Uganda. I will engage with the youth in this lovely country and engage them play football.

Sonko and Eboue are expected to be part of the analysis team on state owned UBC TV during the on-going FIFA World Cup campaign in Russia.

Their stay in Uganda is being facilitated by Tuhaise and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club as the major partner.

URA FC communication manager Bridget Nakayenze noted that the club is glad to associate with stars as Eboue and Sonko as they inspire many of the Junior players and players on the senior team;

As URA F.C, we are overwhelmed to partner with former Premiership stars as Emmanuel Eboue and Ibrahima Sonko. This is one way of inspiring many of our junior players take the game seriously as well as the current players on the senior team. Both stars will visit schools and hospitals as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility cause.

Another former English Premiership player Eric Djemba Djemba, who played for Manchester United and Cameroon will also arrive in the country during the coming week.

