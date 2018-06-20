Photo Credit: Susan Vacy Lyle

Leroy Gomes has set his sights on the podium finish when the 2018 Gomes Zambia International Rally debuts in his hometown; Ndola this weekend.

A total of 28 crews will be in contention during the fourth round of Africa Rally Championship.

“It’s going to be a very good event. The roads aren’t rough. We have fast sections but very technical. Honestly, I would love to register a podium finish.

“The highlights will be the night stage at the stadium. Spectators will be able to see three cars in one stage,” said Leroy.

Navigated by Riyaz Latife, Leroy will initiate his event target by going off as car number one ahead of Kenya’s Manvir Baryan.

“It’s going to be a tough one for us. Being first on the road, with Manvir behind us. Of course we know well what the Skoda does.

“But we are going to give it our best and try to get that podium,” he asserted.

A good position this weekend will consolidate Leroy’s position in the home title chase

Leroy is currently in second position; two points behind championship leader Farouk Ticklay.