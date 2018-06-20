Micho had confidence Cisse would make Africa Proud

Twitter

Orlando Pirates coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic had trust and confidence in Senegal coach Aliou Cisse to make ‘our Africa’ proud.

Cisse led the Terranga Lions to a 2-1 victory over Poland in Group H to earn Africa their first maximum points at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Micho, who has spent over 25 years in Africa congratulated Cisse and Senegal on twitter and warned there is still a lot to play for.

Had trust,confidence and believe that dear colleague,friend and top AFRICAN coach ALIOU CISSE coach of SENEGAL will make our AFRICA proud with our first win.Sincere CONGRATULATIONS upon win vs POLAND but still a lot to play for so KEEP IT UP my man pic.twitter.com/eGf7gAGXHr — MICHOcoach (@michocoach) June 19, 2018

“Had trust, confidence and believe that dear colleague, friend and top AFRICAN coach ALIOU CISSE coach of SENEGAL will make our AFRICA proud with our first win….,” read part of the post by the former Uganda Cranes coach.

“Sincere CONGRATULATIONS upon win vs POLAND but still a lot to play for so KEEP IT UP my man.

Micho faced Cisse in a friendly while still in charge of the Uganda National team and seem to be in contact with the man that led Senegal to the quarter finals of the 2002 World Cup on the nation’s debut.

The Serb has coached in Uganda (SC Villa and Cranes), Sudan, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Rwanda and South Africa.