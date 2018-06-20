Mukidza, Adema swap positions as Kenya Simbas head to Morocco

Africa Gold Cup

Saturday, June 23

Morocco vs. Kenya

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Ian Snook has named Kenya Simbas final team to face Morocco in their opening game of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup in Casablanca on Saturday.

The New Zealander made several changes in team that include moving Darwin Mukidza from fullback – where he played against the Rugby Cranes in the first leg of the Elgon Cup – to fly-half with Biko Adema moving to full back.

“We looked at Darwin as the person who can control the game for us, we’ve seen Biko play at fullback a few times and he’s really good in space; he’s quick like a sevens player so we thought we could utilize on that area,” said Snook as quoted by RagaHouse.

Homeboyz Hooker Philip Ikambili will start at open-side flank while Impala Saracens’ Samson Onsomu will pair with Mukidza as the halfbacks on the day. Strathmore’s Edmund Anya starts on the blind-side.

From the squad that beat Uganda over three weeks ago in the Elgon Cup, only loose-head Patrick Ouko, tight-head Joseph Odero, locks Andrew Chogo, Oliver Mangeni and centres Leo Seje and Peter Kilonzo remain unchanged.

Hooker Peter Karia is replaced by Kabras Sugar’s Coleman Were while Onsomu, Chenge and Onyango retain their slots.

In the opening matches of the Africa Gold Cup last weekend, Namibia beat Uganda 55-6 to go top with five points while Morocco held Zimbabwe to a 23-all and earn two points each.

The winner of the Gold Cup will qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan as Africa 1, joining reigning champions New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and the repechage winner in Pool B.

Kenya Simbas starters: 1.Patrick Ouko 2.Coleman Were 3.Joseph Odero 4.Oliver Mangeni 5.Andrew Chogo 6.George Nyambua 7.Philip Ikambili 8.Davies Chenge 9.Samson Onsomu 10.Darwin Mukidza 11.Edmund Anya 12.Leo Seje 13.Peter Kilonzo 14.Tony Onyango 15.Biko Adema

Replacements: 16.Peter Karia 17.Moses Amusala 18.Curtis Lilako 19.Malcolm Onsando 20..Eric Kerre 21.Moha Omollo 22.Max Kangeri 23 .Zedden Marrow