Onduparaka F.C captain Toha chooses to stay put

Onduparaka Football Club captain Rashid “Mertsacker” Toha will not move to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) F.C at least for now.

This is a decision that the towering defender who is still contracted at the club made after agreeing with the top club officials.

According to the player himself, he will still serve the West Nile based club for the 2018/19 season until further notice.

This had followed repeated media rants linking the player away from Onduparaka and KCCA’s open interest in the defender.

Born in Moyo, Toha was part of the players who have played with Onduparaka FC from the FUFA Big league until they got promoted to the elite Uganda Premier League to date.

He penned a statement on his personal official face book page

I am remaining at Onduparaka Football Club. I want to thank the management of KCCA FC for their interest they showed in me and it means alot to me as a footballer and a person, but after meeting the management of Onduparaka FC and sharing with my family about the transfer, we finally came with a solution of me remaining in the club and I am looking forward to the season 2018/19 season with Onduparaka FC

Toha traveled with the Onduparaka U-18 team as they faced Vipers Junior Team at the Star Times Stadium as the young Catarpillars lost 1-0 at Lugogo during the final.

Onduparaka FC had previously lost their former captain Muhammed Shaban to KCCA.

This season, they are looking through the market to poach new players on board.

The Catarpillars have already signed striker Amis Thiago Muwonge from Dove Masindi and they will complete the signing of left footed winger Martin Sseruwagi, a free agent who has been attached to Nkumba University.